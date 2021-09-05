Morinville RCMP Investigating mischief Incident at arena

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are investigating an incident of graffiti tagging at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre on August 9, 2021.

The words “ Son of the Ogre” were spray-painted in black paint onto the exterior of the southwest corner of the building. Video surveillance was available at the scene and showed the lone male arrive on foot, commit the mischief and leave on foot heading eastbound.

The suspect is

a male

wearing glasses,

jeans,

dark shoes with white soles

black hoody with a large white symbol on the back

If you have information about this incident or the identity of the suspect please contact the Morinville RCMP.

If you would like to report similar incidents or any other illegal activity, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.