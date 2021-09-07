Province offering $340 million in drought relief

The province’s ranchers can now apply for up to $200 per head as part of a $340 million AgriRecovery drought support program announced Tuesday. The 2021 Canada-Alberta Livestock Feed Assistance Initiative will help cover feed and water access costs for Alberta’s breeding female livestock.

“Alberta’s livestock producers have experienced exceedingly dry conditions for months, putting additional stress on the very Albertans who feed Canadian families,” said Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry. “Alberta’s government is proud to support the delivery of up to $340 million in much-needed relief to help our livestock producers make it through this difficult season.”

The province says payments will follow shortly after applications are received, and approved applications will be processed fastest for those who sign up for direct deposit.

A secondary additional payment of up to $106 per head is available to producers with extraordinary drought-related costs; however, receipts will be required.

Additionally, cattle and bison ranchers are eligible for an initial payment of $94 per head and a second payment of $106 per head, for a total of $200 per head. Other livestock will be subject to a different per head payment.

Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) will administer the program, and terms and conditions can be found online at https://afsc.ca/income-stabilization/agrirecovery/