Letter: Councillor Pat Tighe not seeking reelection

I have appreciated the opportunity to represent Division 5 as a councillor for the past two terms. I am proud of zero tax increases over the past few years as well as many road improvements in Sturgeon, and especially in Division 5.

After eight years of service, and much consideration, I am not seeking re-election. I am looking forward to spending time with my family, staying involved in the community, and supporting ongoing County initiatives to completion.

During my time as councillor, I strived to have our county be more efficient and, while many improvements were made, I believe there is still room for advancements in our region.

I encourage locals to stay involved in the county and any interested residents to run for council.

Regards

Patrick D. Tighe

Councillor Division 5

Sturgeon County