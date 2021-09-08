Letter: Website makes comparing party platforms easy

Hello,

I’m a 20-year-old web designer and aspiring journalist. Since I was 15, I’ve run a website called VoteMate.org that puts all the info about candidates, parties, and their policies in one place, side-by-side. Now, with a federal election during a pandemic, I believe VoteMate is more important than ever. So I’m volunteering hundreds of hours to run it country-wide.

People often don’t vote simply because they feel they don’t know enough about the options. Most of my friends don’t even know an election is happening, and hardly anyone I know, of any age, really knows what the parties stand for. Most people don’t have time or energy to visit four or five different campaign websites. And I can’t blame them!

VoteMate streamlines learning about the election, putting all the information a voter needs in one place. There’s a section with every party’s policy on each issue side-by-side, and a section with profiles on each of the candidates in every riding country-wide.

It’s really weird and uncomfortable for me to reach out, since I’ve spent so much of my life wanting to be a journalist, and I know this exact sort of email will plague me the moment I become one! But I also want to get VoteMate out there, since I know it helps people. Even though I live in BC, I want to spread VoteMate country-wide.

I invite you to try out the website at VoteMate.org. Please let me know what questions you have!

Best wishes,

Laef Kucheran