Morinville Chamber holds AGM and Year in Review

by Lucie Roy The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce held their AGM (Annual General Meeting) and Year in Review on Wednesday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The Board of Directors welcomed new member Alicia Sullivan, owner /manager of Morinville ATB Financial and CEO of Jump the Line. Mayor Barry Turner performed the swearing-in ceremony before the attendees in the room and those watching via video conference.

President is Shaun Thompson, Vice -President Mark Stevens, Directors Leighann Hoetmer, Jasmine Montpetit, Larren Monti, Alan Otway and Joel Chevalier.

Chamber staff includes Manager Roberta Pawluk and Admin Assistant Jessica Wood.

The agenda included What’s New in 2021, Shop Small Business Sunday, Spotlight Saturday and Videos, Farmers’ Market, Past Events, Advocacy and a new handout on Core Values and the Mission Statement.