Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Barbara MacArthur sent us this photo her husband Peter took last week just after they drove a little way into Cardiff park.

Above from left: Raj Dhaliwal from the Morinville Bottle Depot, and Even Hibbs-Pinney, Lucas Keller, Ethan Keller, and Joshua Keller from the Morinville Youth Basketball Association.

The Rotary Club of Morinville presented the Cheque for $564.25 to the Morinville Youth Basketball group with funds raised with the Morinville Bottle Depot. Morinville Youth Basketball raised funds with volunteers from within their organization and from Morinville Rotary Club. The donation from Rotary from funds raised on the day, as well as funds raised from their previous bottle drives topped up the Morinville Youth Basketball to $3,000.00. – Submitted Photo

A $2000 cheque presentation to Elisabeth Melvin, Executive Director Sturgeon Victim Services took place at a recent Rotary Club of Morinville meeting. Melvin spoke on SVS, the volunteers, training and services they provide to the community and the area of coverage. – Lucie Roy Photo

Morinville resident and Strongman competitor Scott Wallace, who has been on an aggressive training program for the past 16 weeks, took fifth place in the Masters’ class (men over 40) on August 29=8 and 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. – Submitted Photo

Don Boutilier sent this photo of Morinville mayoral candidate Simon Boersma’s pop up campaign booth on the weekend.

Flowers in bloom at the Town sign on East Boundary Road – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Geese swimming at the MLC storm pond – – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A tree will soon drop its keys – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Birds gather for some evening suet – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A robin rests in an elm tree – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Water sprays on a sunny day – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A pair of greater yellowlegs walk the shore of the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Ducks go for a brief dive in search of food – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A group of ducks swim from the shore – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A rail line no longer used crosses the trail – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The sun begins to set – Stephen Dafoe Photo