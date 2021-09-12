Early morning collision claims life

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alta – On Sept. 12, 2021 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Morinville RCMP responded to a 2 vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Highway 28 and Sturgeon Road, located in Sturgeon County, Alta.

An adult female, who was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, succumbed to her injuries shortly after the collision. A child passenger in the Jeep was also injured and taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital via STARS. An adult male driver of a Ford F-150 was also taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision. Morinville RCMP, along with the assistance of an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, are continuing to investigate. The intersection is now passable.