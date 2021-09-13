CTF designs Taxpayer Guide for federal election

A week ahead of the federal election, The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has released a two-page PDF guide to the three front-running party’s platforms to let voters know where the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP stand on debt, spending and balancing the budget.

“The federal government is more than $1 trillion in debt, and taxpayers deserve to know how politicians plan to pay for all that spending,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. “The guide will help taxpayers navigate the key pocketbook issues from taxes to government debt before election day.”

The brief document also contains what CTF calls context on the country’s current federal finances. This includes information indicating that during the pandemic an average Canadian family paid about $35,000 or 36 per cent of its budget, to taxes to all levels of government, an amount higher than they paid for shelter, food and clothing combined.

“Taxpayers are still waiting for a credible plan to balance the budget and chip away at the $1-trillion debt,” Terrazzano said. “With the federal government spending all-time highs before the pandemic, it shouldn’t be too hard for politicians to save money. But all taxpayers are hearing is more borrowing and more debt.”

The CTF’s taxpayer guide to the 2021 federal election can be found online.