Danny Hooper takes the stage Sept. 24 in Morinville

After a significant break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited for the return of LIVE at the CCC to the stage at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

“We are delighted to be able to open the doors and bring audiences back,” says Events & Culture Coordinator, Ryan Telfer. “It has been a very difficult year and a half for many people, including the performing arts community. Being able to bring performances back to Morinville will offer some much-needed relief for the artists as well as the community. It is also a historic year for us as we celebrate our 10th season of LIVE at the CCC. We have created a rich history of excellence in the performing arts and I hope to carry that tradition forward to the future.”

The concert season will kick off on September 24, 2021, with a performance by Danny Hooper. Danny Hooper is enjoying a remarkable ride. Born in Edmonton and raised on a cattle ranch near the hamlet of Tomahawk, Alberta, Danny knew at an early age that his passion was in the entertainment world. In the decades since, he has transformed his unique personality and offbeat sense of humour into an award-winning career with thousands of on-stage performances as a recording artist, keynote speaker, award-winning media personality, comedic emcee, and celebrity fundraising auctioneer. This performance will feature a unique chance to hear Danny accompanied by two other musicians in an intimate performance.

“Danny is a legendary figure in the story of country music in the Edmonton region,” explains Telfer. “He has been, seen and done it all and this performance will give our audience a chance to hear Danny tell stories and sing songs about his experiences, accompanied by a duo of backing musicians.”

Danny Hooper was originally scheduled for April of 2020 and then rescheduled to October of the same year, before being cancelled completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for those concerts are no longer valid and refunds have been issued. If ticket holders are unsure if they received a refund, please contact the Morinville Community Cultural Centre box office.

The upcoming show will adhere to all current public health restrictions. At this time, face coverings will be required by all concert attendees.

Performance Details:

DANNY HOOPER

Date: Friday, September 24, 2021

Doors Open: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30pm

Tickets: Regular $38, Senior (65+) $32

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre, 9502 – 100 Avenue, Morinville, AB, T8R 1L6

Tickets are on sale online at ticketpro.ca or by calling the Morinville Community Cultural Centre box office at 780-939-7839.