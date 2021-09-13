Richardson seeking second term

by Colin Smith

Scott Richardson is hoping this fall’s municipal election will give him another kick at the can.

“Four years ago I ran for council out of love for my community and neighbours,” Richardson stated Thursday. “I am grateful for the opportunity given to me when I was elected to serve the residents of Morinville in 2017 and in October 2021 I will be seeking re-election to once again serve this great community.”

A life-long resident of Morinville, Richardson and his wife are raising four children here. For the past seven years, the family has owned and operated Morinville Sports Ltd. A volunteer with the Morinville Fire Department from 2005 to 2008, he has also been involved with the Sturgeon Hockey Club and Morinville Rotary, organized the Morinville Craft Beer Club and is currently president of Morinville Minor Baseball.

Richardson says he takes pride in having been an active voice for Morinville residents at the council table for the past four years.

“I am approachable, responsive and accountable to the residents of Morinville,” he declares. “I bring forward many resident concerns, even when those concerns sometimes cause uncomfortable conversations and tough discussions.”

Richardson has made limiting property tax rises and cutting spending major priorities.

“I have worked hard to reduce spending, encourage fiscal responsibility and keep administration accountable to the residents of Morinville.”

During Richards’ council tenure, he put forward a proposal for the Town to prioritize Morinville businesses when procuring products and services.

“This motion was intended to keep tax dollars in town with Morinville businesses, who give back so much to the community,” he says. “I want Morinville to be a business-friendly community where residents can live, work and play.

Other concerns include promoting regional collaboration and a need he sees for increased transparency, which caused him to opt-out of closed-session council meetings.

Richardson believes he continues to have much to offer the community.

“I bring diverse experiences and open perspectives,” he states. “I will listen to what the people of Morinville want and I will take action.”

He points out that while the learning curve is steep for a newly elected councillor, he is “in full stride.”

“I will get to work Day 1 of being elected and will continue to fulfill my promises to the residents of Morinville. I want Morinville to be a place where kids have an abundance of opportunities, a place where businesses can thrive and a place where people are proud to call home!

“If I am re-elected I will continue to fight for you, be your voice and be accountable to the residents of Morinville.”

The candidate’s bottom line?

“I am Scott Richardson, I want what is best for our community and I want your vote October 18, 2021!”