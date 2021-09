Hello, our street held its annual (excluding 2020) block party on September 11.

I took a few pictures of the children’s bike parade and was wondering if this would be something of interest for Morinville online to post?

Our block appreciates the Town of Morinville for making the registration and approval process simple as well as the generous donation of the Sobeys gift card and treats for the kids.

Patti Tourcotte, Morinville