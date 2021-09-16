Jiffy Lube looking for businesses to help with Sturgeon Victim Services fundraiser

Editor:

My name is Craig Klettke,

We are trying to raise funds for Sturgeon Victim Services, They are in need of a vehicle to run their program, Jiffy Lube Morinville is covering the costs for detailing and maintenance. Jordan and Craig will be going from business to business asking each for a donation of $100 to help cover the lease/purchase costs.

Our goal is to hand them eighty $100 separate donations.

All funds will be given in your company name.

Our goal is to hand them eighty cheques at once.

Cheques to be made to: Sturgeon Victim Services

Please let us know if you interested by:

email:1046@Jiffylubestores.ca

phone:587-337-1730

DETAILS

Sturgeon Victim Services is a volunteer organization working in partnership with the Morinville RCMP to provide support, information, and referrals to survivors of crime and trauma.

We serve the Morinville RCMP Detachment area which includes Morinville, Bon Accord, Legal, Gibbons, Alexander First Nation, and Sturgeon County as a 24/7/365 crisis response team.

As a charitable organization, we are funded by Provincial, Municipal and Corporate grants along with individual contributions. These funds provide for operational expenses as well as specific areas of interest.

Currently, we are taking the steps to lease an Equinox for use in transporting our Court Support Dog named Hope to court appearances, hospital visits and Zebra Unit Interviews, and our staff for attending crisis call-outs.

Driving our own vehicles can put us at risk if our license plates are recorded or our vehicles are recognized by a subject of complaint.

We have the funds to support the first year of leasing for roughly $650 a month but are looking to secure the following two years, plus the detailing and costs for maintenance.

Another area requiring financial assistance is for victim expenses such as transportation and emergency accommodations, cell phones, food and clothing. We are often dealing with victims fleeing abuse that have left the scene with only the clothes on their backs.

The needs are great and we celebrate that “many hands make light work” or in our case, many donors get the needs met.

Elisabeth Melvin, Executive Director Sturgeon Victim Services