Letter: Library updates status under new restrictions

Following the September 16 announcement from the Government of Alberta, the Morinville Community Library Board has opted for the additional Covid-19 restrictions, including 1/3 of normal maximum building occupancy, mandatory masks for those without medical exemptions, and mandatory social distancing. The Board will be reviewing the situation during its usual October 13 meeting and will reassess the situation and its decision at that point.

Library occupancy will be limited to 15 people inside at a time, not including library staff, and 1 family at a time in the children’s section at a time to comply with mandatory social distancing. Our indoor, in-person programs have been suspended. We also request that patrons not use our public computers for gaming during this time, to keep them free for those wishing to use them for other purposes.

To see which programs are still being offered, please check our website at morinvillelibrary.ca/programs. To avoid wait times, we encourage you to use our curbside services to pick up holds or check out items, including our Personal Picks book bundles chosen for you by library staff according to your preferences. To book a curbside pickup, you can call the library at 780-939-3292, email us at info@morinvillelibrary.ca, or book online at my-mcl.info/curbside.

We ask that everyone be respectful of our staff, who are trying to continue serving you with the same care and respect they always have.

Isabelle Cramp

Library Director