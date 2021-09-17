Morinville RCMP On Scene Of Fatal Collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alta – Morinville RCMP are currently on scene of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 633 in Surgeon County.

At approximately 5:40 pm, RCMP and emergency services were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 633 near the intersection with Range Road 263. Preliminary investigation suggests a Mercedes sedan travelling westbound on Highway 633 struck a support column for a train bridge at the location, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Bystanders saw the collision and were able to remove the driver from the vehicle and provide first aid.

Tragically, the driver, a 42-year-old man from Saint Albert, was pronounced deceased on the scene when paramedics arrived. There were no other occupants of the vehicle and no other injuries.

Traffic is being re-routed as the investigation takes place with the assistance of RCMP Collision Reconstructionist. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible while the investigation unfolds.