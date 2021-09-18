Leisure and Cultural Centres fall under Restriction Exemption Program starting Monday

The Town of Morinville will implement the Restriction Exemption Program to enter the Morinville Leisure Centre and Morinville Community Cultural Centre starting Monday, Sept 20.

To enter the two municipal facilities participating in the Restriction Exemption Program (does not include Town Office), those 12 and older must provide proof of their COVID vaccination, documentation of a medical exemption or a privately obtained COVID test showing a negative result in the last 72 hours.

Until October 25, 2021, The Town will consider proof of a single dose acceptable provided the dose was given more than 2 weeks before the time of entry to a program or facility. After October 25, proof of double vaccination is required with the same two-week provision on the second dose.

“Based on our review, we believe by implementing the Restriction Exemption Program at the Morinville Leisure Centre and the Morinville Community Cultural Centre we are best able to maintain our service levels with the least impact to our residents,” said acting CAO Michelle Hay in a media release Saturday. “Given the state of Public Health Emergency, this allows us to deliver the most programming in the safest way possible.”

The Town is asking people to arrive early to the facilities to allow for screening and says further details on how the program will be implemented will be determined when the province provides added details.

The program will NOT affect Monday’s Federal Election as voting is essential. The Restriction Exemption Program only applies to non-essential program and services.