Alberta Culture Days even this weekend

submitted by the Town of Morinville

The Town of Morinville has partnered with the Musée Morinville Museum, Morinville Farmers Market, Morinville Centennial Community Gardens, Morinville Art Club and the Morinville Community Library to bring Alberta Culture Days to Morinville once again.

This year’s activities will be hosted at the Champlain Park (99 Ave & 104 Street) and will feature live music, a beading workshop, a photo booth, and community birdhouse decorating. All events are timed to coincide with the Morinville Farmers Market that runs every Sunday (12-4 p.m.) on 104 Street just north of Champlain Park and is a perfect opportunity to shop local and support our community.

“I’m very pleased about what we are able to offer for Alberta Culture Days this year,” says Ryan Telfer, Events & Culture Coordinator. “The community partners have come up with some wonderful ideas and have really banded together to put on this event. I am excited to see how the birdhouses turn out.”

The intention, once the birdhouses are decorated, is to find locations around the community where they can be installed and attract birds. Residents who participate would then be able to spot ones that they worked on while exploring the community.

All activities will be while supplies last.

This event will adhere to all current public health restrictions.