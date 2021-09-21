Danny Hooper’s Morinville show will proceed under Restriction Exemption Program

For concertgoers looking forward to Friday night’s Danny Hooper show, the Town of Morinville announced late Tuesday afternoon that the show will proceed as planned with the Restriction Exemption Program implemented.

Ticket holders will be required to provide:

Proof of vaccination;

Documentation of a medical exemption; or

Proof of a privately paid negative COVID-19 rapid test result within 72 hours of the show.

Attendees will also need valid personal identification like a driver’s licence.

A Town statement indicates “guests can arrive beginning at 6 p.m. to begin check-in. We encourage everyone to arrive early to ensure all guests are checked in prior to showtime. Doors to the halls will open at 6:30 p.m.”

Under provincial restrictions, masks are still mandatory indoors.

Ticket holders unable to comply with the Restriction Exemption Program can request ticket refunds by calling 780-939-7839, or through ticketpro.ca if purchased there.