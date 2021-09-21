Lions Club of Morinville keeping busy with variety of initiatives

Above: Jack and Barb Riley (Zone Chair) transferring the boxes of tabs for furtherance to the storage facility. – Lucie Roy Photos by Lucie Roy

The Lions Club of Morinville held their General meeting on Sept. 13 with the unanimous approval of a $1000 donation to Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) for a vehicle lease. The donation covers $650 for a one-month lease plus detailing and maintenance. SVS would use the vehicle to transport Hope, the Court Support Dog to court appearances, hospital visits and Zebra Unit interviews and for use by the staff attending crisis call-outs.

Lions Club Treasurer Deborah Robillard presented the cheque to Craig Klettke of Jiffy Lube Morinville.

Klettke had circulated a letter to business and non -profit groups and said their goal is to hand SVS eighty cheques at once.

Aluminum Can Tab Collection Program

In the last two weeks over 446 lbs of tabs were delivered to the Lions International District C1 Zone Chair storage facility.

For decades the Lions Club of Morinville has been involved in collecting aluminum pop tabs year-round.

The current recipient of the funds generated from the recycling of these tabs is the Stollery Children’s Hospital for diabetic supplies.

Only the tabs are collected instead of the whole can. The tabs are more easily recycled and easier to store in collection containers. They are easier for the Lions Club to handle when receiving large volumes. The amount of money received is determined by the weight of the aluminum collected and can make a big impact when collected in volume.

Two loads of boxes filled with can tabs from the Club storage and from those Lions Member Joe Jacob had stored from the many donations he received were delivered to Lions International District C1 Zone Chair Barb Riley.

The tabs are in the first steps on their journey and the total funds collected will be known once the tabs are sorted and reach their final destination.

Used glasses and sunglasses The Lions Club picked up used glasses from Amy Maxwell at the Morinville Library. They are one of the drop-off points for recycled eyeglass drop-off.

Can or pull tabs, glasses and sunglasses – these are some of the many items the Lions Club collects and in turn use to help so many others.