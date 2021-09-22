comments
I’m so sorry and saddened to hear the news of Rene’s passing. I’m proud to say I worked with Rene at the Town of Morinville. He was always a joy and a joker! I recall how how face would light up when his grandchildren would stop in to visit! He always spoke proudly of his family and their adventures.
To Denise and family, my deepest sympathies to you all. He truly was one of the “Good Ones”. Rest In Peace my friend.
Saddened to hear of Rene’s passing. Was happy to refer to him as my friend. Condolences to his family.
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
© 2010-2021 Pawn Marketing & Publishing Inc.
I’m so sorry and saddened to hear the news of Rene’s passing. I’m proud to say I worked with Rene at the Town of Morinville. He was always a joy and a joker! I recall how how face would light up when his grandchildren would stop in to visit! He always spoke proudly of his family and their adventures.
To Denise and family, my deepest sympathies to you all. He truly was one of the “Good Ones”. Rest In Peace my friend.
Saddened to hear of Rene’s passing. Was happy to refer to him as my friend. Condolences to his family.