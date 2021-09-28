Hooper Show well received at Cultural Centre

by Lucie Roy Danny Hooper took to the stage at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (CCC) on Friday night with more than 150 excited fans in attendance. On stage with Danny Hooper was Smokey Fennell on steel guitar, Matt Grier on drums, on bass guitar Bobby Rosa and guitar and singer Josh Ruzycki.

“Danny Hopper is enjoying a remarkable ride,” said emcee Ryan Telfer. “Born in Edmonton Alberta and raised on a cattle ranch near the tiny hamlet of Tomahawk, Danny knew at an early age that his passion was in the entertainment world.” In the decades since he has combined his unique personality and offbeat sense of humour into an award-winning career at thousands of onstage performances as a recording artist, keynote speaker, award-winning media personality, comedic emcee and celebrity fundraiser. He hosted a morning radio show for seven years and was emcee of the Big Valley Jamboree for 26 years in a row.

On Friday night Sharon and Bill Horricks were early to arrive. Sharon wore a hat from a Danny Hooper event that took place more than 20 years ago and was proud of the hat she had purchased at the time and wore Friday night.

Attendees included people from Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, St. Albert and a few tables from Morinville and Cardiff.

Ryan Telfer, Town of Morinville Events & Culture Coordinator Community Services emcee for the event said, “It certainly has been an adventure over the last year and a half but we are delighted to be able to be here again presenting live entertainment in Morinville.”

Telfer said it was such a refreshing feeling yesterday when they were setting up the room getting ready for the performance.