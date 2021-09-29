Chamber hosting two municipal election events

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is offering two opportunities for local candidates to get the word out. The first will take place at their October Luncheon on Oct. 6, and the second a broader All Candidate’s Forum on Oct. 12.

The Oct. 6 Luncheon will be a virtual event hosted on zoom, running from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Those interested can register online at www.morinvillechmber.com/events.

The second event will take place on Tuesday, Oct 12 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre, and attendees will need to show proof of vaccine or proof of a negative paid Covid test to enter.

Questions for the Oct. 12 forum can be mailed to chamber@morinvillechamber.com.



Morinville currently has three candidates running for Mayor, and 11 candidates running for one of six Council seats.