Town and County partner on senior resources

Above: Sturgeon County Community Development Coordinator Marg Clark, Vic Frey and Town of Morinville Senior Program/FCSS Mary Benson setting up outside the Rendez Vous – Lucie Roy Photos
by Lucie Roy
The Seniors 50+ Half Day Workshop scheduled for Friday 1 October sponsored by Town of Morinville and Sturgeon County was cancelled but not the bag of resources.
Some of these bags were handed to the seniors outside the Rendez Vous Centre on Friday afternoon, all the while maintaining distance.
Organizers Marg Clark, Sturgeon County Community Development Coordinator, Mary Benson, Town of Morinville Senior Programs/FCSS and bus driver Vic Frey were available from 2- 4 pm to meet the seniors.
Alternate arrangements were made for those unable to attend.
Morinville and Sturgeon County combined their resources for the International Day of Older Persons and provided seniors with a wealth of information as well as a cup with tea bags and other goodies.
A combined resource from Morinville and Sturgeon County FCSS titled Just in Case is a Preparedness Journal is a document that the family can use in the event their loved one becomes incapacitated.
The information may be used by the person the family appoints as Agent or executor.
The 16 chapters cover Personal Information, Doctors, Insurances, Pensions, Investments, Passwords, Utility Bills Keys and Lock Codes and more.
Other resources included a reusable bag, brochure on Special Needs Assistance for Seniors, Seniors Programs and Services, the 2021 Directory of Senior Benefits, Drive happiness, Homeland Housing, Sturgeon Regional Emergency Management Partnership Emergency Action Guide, Alberta Aids to Daily Living, Alberta Council on Aging, Accord Pointe Care, Sturgeon county FCSS and Living Well and more.
