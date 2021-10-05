Motorcyclist involved in collision with pickup truck succumbs to injuries

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On October 3rd, 2021 at approx. 4:50 pm Morinville RCMP was called to a serious injury collision on highway 37 near the hamlet of Calahoo, AB involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. While police were en route emergency first aid was being performed on the motorcyclist. Despite the first-aid efforts performed by Emergency Medical Services, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene. The RCMP Collision Analyst and the Morinville RCMP continue to investigate.



The public is to reminded that motorcyclists are more vulnerable than other motorists, as they do not have the protection of enclosed vehicles, in addition to being smaller and less visible. Motorcyclists and drivers alike should remember to watch out for each other and share the road safely.