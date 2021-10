submitted by Morinville RCMP

Please be advised that during the week of October 12th – 15th the front sidewalk of the RCMP detachment will be under construction. Physical access to the building will be greatly reduced and even prohibited at times. Please call the administration line at 780-939-1600 during business hours (Mon-Fri, 8-4) for assistance and guidance. For after-hours assistance or to make a report please call 780-939-4520.