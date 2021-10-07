Sturgeon County resident $2 million richer

Sturgeon County resident Aidan Boelsgaard found a regular Tuesday night a lot different after he checked his Western Max ticket and found he won $2 million on the September 7 draw.

“I was sitting outside on my deck and remembered I had a ticket to check,” he said in a media release. “I saw all of the zeroes and started jumping around. I was shocked. Shocked and so happy.”

Boelsgaard said he plans to invest the winnings.

“I’m going to invest in my future,” he said. “It’s a dream come true to know that I’m going to be set up forever.”

Boelsgaard purchased his ticket from a Circle K in northwest Edmonton the day of the draw.

Boelsgaard’s win is the seventh Western Max win of $1 million (or more) since the start of 2021. He is also the 47th Albertan to take home a prize of more than one million dollars this year.