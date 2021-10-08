What’s Cooking? Delicious leftover turkey ideas for weekday meals

(NC) If you value not wasting food and prefer your leftovers to become an entirely different meal, this tasty recipe is the perfect way to repurpose your Thanksgiving extras.

“Cooked turkey, stuffing and cranberries are baked into a stuffing-like base in these ‘buddies’ — a name I give to any savoury, portable item that is baked in a muffin tin,” explains chef Anna Olson. “This recipe has all the familiar tastes and textures of a holiday dinner and makes creative use of your leftovers.”

Turkey and Stuffing Lunchbox “Buddies”

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

• 4 cups diced 2-day-old multigrain bread, cut into ½-inch cubes

• 1 small onion, peeled and roughly chopped

• 1 medium celery stalk, roughly chopped

• 1 medium carrot, peeled and roughly chopped

• 1 garlic clove

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tsp poultry seasoning

• ½ cup dried cranberries

• 4 large eggs

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• ¾ tsp fine salt

• ¼ tsp ground black pepper

• 1 cup chicken stock

• 1 ½ cups cooked turkey, cut into ½-inch cubes

• 1 ½ cups grated Cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a muffin tin with extra-large paper liners. If your bread feels soft (still fresh), spread cubes onto a baking tray and place in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes to dry them out. Cool bread before using.

2. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a muffin tin with extra-large paper liners. If your bread feels soft (still fresh), spread cubes onto a baking tray and place in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes to dry them out. Cool bread before using.

2. Pulse onion, celery, carrot and garlic in a food processor until finely chopped, but not liquefied. Heat a sauté pan over medium heat and add oil. Add vegetables and cook until softened and any liquid evaporates, about 5 minutes. Stir in poultry seasoning and cranberries and stir 1 minute more. Set aside to cool.

3. Whisk eggs with mustard, salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl; then whisk in stock. Add bread cubes and toss well to coat. Let sit for 5 minutes, then stir in turkey, cheese and veggies, tossing well.

4. Spoon this mixture into a muffin tin and bake for about 45 minutes, until the top of a "buddy" springs back when pressed.

5. Let the "buddies" cool in the muffin tin for 5 minutes before removing. Once cooled, they can be refrigerated or frozen, and reheated or enjoyed at room temperature.

5. Let the “buddies” cool in the muffin tin for 5 minutes before removing. Once cooled, they can be refrigerated or frozen, and reheated or enjoyed at room temperature.