G3 donates $25,000 to Alberta Mental Health Foundation

by Stephen Dafoe

G3, which operates a grain elevator west of Morinville, is donating $25,000 to Alberta’s Mental Health Foundation, which raises funds to support mental health and addiction care. The funds are monies G3 says it would have spent on grand opening events for its 6 Alberta grain elevators, events cancelled due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic has had a devastating effect on our communities including in the area of mental health and well-being,” said G3 CEO Don Chapman in a media release Tuesday. “We’re pleased to be able to put these funds to use supporting and enhancing the mental health services available to Albertans.”

Deborah McKinnon, President & CEO of the Mental Health Foundation, said they are grateful for the contribution to mental health in Alberta.



“At a time when so many Albertans are struggling with their mental health, we can think of no better way to celebrate as a company than by investing back into the community and lifting each other up,” McKinnon said. “Thank you for this impactful gift.”