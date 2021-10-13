Legal Lions donate $1000 to school nutrition program

Above Left to Right: Lion Fred Malott, Principal Lisa Kleparchuck, Vice Principal Sheri Crowston

submitted by Legal Lions Club

The Legal Lions Club made a cheque presentation for $1000 to the Legal School (GSACRD) for the School Nutrition Program on Sept. 9.

With the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic it was determined that last year there was a significant number of children in need of assistance through the school program. The Legal Lions did a meat raffle this summer to raise funds for this endeavour and are appreciative of all those who purchased the raffle tickets. The Lions Clubs across the world are continually seeking opportunities to help within the community to improve the quality of life for everyone believing in the Motto “WE SERVE”.

“Legal School Nutrition Program serves our school community in a variety of ways. An average of 70 students per week come to the office seeking snacks throughout the school day,” Principal Lisa Kleparchuck said. “At Legal School, we recognize that it can be difficult for students to stay focused and engaged in their learning when they are hungry.



Kleparchuck said the school offers a variety of nutritious snacks, including dairy products, fruit, meat snacks, as well as other dry goods.

“We welcome all students to the office for snacks or to top-up their lunch if the need arises,” Kleparchuck said. “Ensuring that no child feels hungry while at school is just one of the many ways that Legal School creates an environment where students feel important and cared for.”