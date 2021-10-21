Letter: Sturgeon Victim Services thankful for business community support

Dear Morinville Online;
The staff at Sturgeon Victim Services were absolutely blown away by the generosity of our businesses in the Morinville Community.
When Craig, from Jiffy Lube, approached us asking for ways to support our agency we had never expected his fundraising efforts to reach $6,500 in a matter of weeks. What was not known to our community is that our board of directors had been planning on purchasing a vehicle for our team. The large donation to our program allowed us to fulfill this want. While a company vehicle may seem like an average benefit to most professionals, this addition to our small not-for-profit organization is substantial.
We’re excited to be the owners of a new 2021 Sport Utility Vehicle. This vehicle will be used by Staff and Volunteer advocates who are required to travel all over our county for crisis response. Crisis response requires our team to travel many kilometres in all types of weather at any time day or night. Our facility dog, Hope, will also be riding safely in the Sport Utility Vehicle for her various Court commitments in Morinville, St. Albert, Edmonton and where ever else her services are requested.
This purchase will alleviate costs on our current program pertaining to mileage expenses and allow staff and advocates to travel anonymously throughout our region. This vehicle also relieves the staff and volunteers of wear and tear on their own vehicles while they generously donate their time to support others.
From the bottom of our hearts, we sincerely thank Craig for his advocacy and fundraising. We also extend our gratitude to the local businesses that supported this initiative.
Christy Chubaty CPA
S & D Exteriors LTD
Big City Auto & Truck Wash
Ms. Robyn Fedoriuk
Sci-Tech Engineered Chemicals
Morinville Lions Club
Technical Automotive
Atlas Premium Home Development LTD
Morinville Physio Therapy
P & D Petroleum LTD
Canadian Agri-Blend INC
Steven & Laurie Fedoriuk
RCS Contracting
TGB Welding
Morinville Auto Body
Our House Child Care Centre 2 LTD
Napa Westlock
High Gear Touchless Wash
Sprucemere Farm LTD
Pawn Marketing & Publishing Inc. [Morinville Oline]
Legendary Liquor
Wolf Creek Building Supplies LTD
Brennan Lafleur Professional Corp
Warm regards,
Elisabeth Melvin, Executive Director, SVS
Be the first to comment