Letter: Sturgeon Victim Services thankful for business community support

Dear Morinville Online;

The staff at Sturgeon Victim Services were absolutely blown away by the generosity of our businesses in the Morinville Community.

When Craig, from Jiffy Lube, approached us asking for ways to support our agency we had never expected his fundraising efforts to reach $6,500 in a matter of weeks. What was not known to our community is that our board of directors had been planning on purchasing a vehicle for our team. The large donation to our program allowed us to fulfill this want. While a company vehicle may seem like an average benefit to most professionals, this addition to our small not-for-profit organization is substantial.

We’re excited to be the owners of a new 2021 Sport Utility Vehicle. This vehicle will be used by Staff and Volunteer advocates who are required to travel all over our county for crisis response. Crisis response requires our team to travel many kilometres in all types of weather at any time day or night. Our facility dog, Hope, will also be riding safely in the Sport Utility Vehicle for her various Court commitments in Morinville, St. Albert, Edmonton and where ever else her services are requested.

This purchase will alleviate costs on our current program pertaining to mileage expenses and allow staff and advocates to travel anonymously throughout our region. This vehicle also relieves the staff and volunteers of wear and tear on their own vehicles while they generously donate their time to support others.

From the bottom of our hearts, we sincerely thank Craig for his advocacy and fundraising. We also extend our gratitude to the local businesses that supported this initiative.

Christy Chubaty CPA

S & D Exteriors LTD

Big City Auto & Truck Wash

Ms. Robyn Fedoriuk

Sci-Tech Engineered Chemicals

Morinville Lions Club

Technical Automotive

Atlas Premium Home Development LTD

Morinville Physio Therapy

P & D Petroleum LTD

Canadian Agri-Blend INC

Steven & Laurie Fedoriuk

RCS Contracting

TGB Welding

Morinville Auto Body

Our House Child Care Centre 2 LTD

Napa Westlock

High Gear Touchless Wash

Sprucemere Farm LTD

Pawn Marketing & Publishing Inc. [Morinville Oline]

Legendary Liquor

Wolf Creek Building Supplies LTD

Brennan Lafleur Professional Corp

Warm regards,

Elisabeth Melvin, Executive Director, SVS