Our Morinville: The Week In Photos



Leanne Boehm sent us this shot, taken near the Baptist church earlier tonight.

Last night’s full moon, the Hunter’s Moon, was shining brightly over Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Above from left: Alan Otway -Rotary, Shawn Flynn – Flynn Brothers, Blaire Borle – Mortgage Architects, Monique and Andrew Webb – Andrew Webb Carpentry, Sarah Hall – Adopt-a-Family Coordinator, Robin Alley – volunteer,, Marc Meunier – Legendary Liquor, Guy Meunier – Shell, Not present: Tim Quinn – Quinn’s Plumbing and Heating, and Craig Klettke – Jiffy Lube Morinville

The annual Fall Fun Golf Classic, held Sept. 12, raised the highest amount of money to date for the Morinville Marvelous Mom’s Adopt-a-Family Christmas campaign. This year’s golf event raised $9,200.

Major sponsors for the annual outing were Andrew Webb Carpentry Services, Quinn’s Plumbing and Heating, Blaire Borle Mortgage Architects, Re/Max Morinville, Rotary Club of Morinville, Flynn Brothers, Legendary Liquor, Jiffy Lube Morinville and Shell.

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us these geese photos he shot on his travels.



Local business owner Simon Boersma was elected Morinville’s next mayor with 1,681 votes compared to 733 for incumbent Mayor BarryTurner. The third mayoral candidate, Shane Ladouceur received 206 votes.

Heritage Lake was home to a lot of geese on Sunday. – Stephen Dafoe Photos