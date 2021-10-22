Chamber gathers to recognize business excellence

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce held its Chamber Awards Gala Thursday night, the first since 2019. More than 120 tickets were sold for the event, held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

This year’s ceremony, which carried a masquerade them, had 16 awards in total with multiple nominees for most awards.

After a catered meal by Celebration Flair Catering and some dance numbers from Dance Connection, the award nominees and winners were announced.

Agriculture Business Award

The first award of the evening, the Agriculture Business Award sponsored by Putnam Law LLP, was presented to Jeff Nonay of Lakeside Farmstead.

Community Spirit Award

The Volume 4 (for) History Committee sponsored the Community Spirit Award this year, a category that drew three nominees: The Catholic Women’s League, Sturgeon Victim Services and the Morinville Marvelous Moms Adopt-a-Family Program. This year’s winner was the Catholic Women’s League.

Small Business Award

This year’s Small Business Award, sponsored by RBC Royal Bank drew four nominees: Rentz & Rover Pet Services, Nancy Johnson Fitness, Rejuvenation Room, and Nourish Morinville. The award was presented to Wyanita Seinen of Nourish Morinville.

Medium Business Award

The Medium Business Award, sponsored by Capital Vision Care, had five nominees: Morinville Physical Therapy, Jiffy Lube Morinville, Dance Connection Inc., RT Septic, and Coach’s Corner. This year’s winner was Morinville Physical Therapy.

Large Business Award

Morinville Shell, Quinn’s Plumbing & Heating, RV City and Bumper to Bumper were the nominees for Large Business of the Year, sponsored by RBC Royal Bank. The award was presented to Ross Hodgins of RV City.

New Business Award

The New Business Award, sponsored by Sturgeon County, saw the most nominations this year. Among the seven nominees were Sturgeon Brewery, Birchwood Meadows, Crazy Diamond Crystals, Silverlight Studios, Panchita’s Food Truck, and Dark Sky Distillery. This year’s winner was Sturgeon Brewing Company.

Home Based Business

Four nominees were presented for Home Based Business of the Year, sponsored by Morinville Online. Rentz & Rover Pet Services, Meghan Murphy Massage, Skinsational, and Au Chocolat were the nominees with chocolatier Tammy MacDonald receiving the award for her company Au Chocolat.

Youth Customer Service

Four young entrepreneurs were nominated for the Youth Customer Service Award this year. Paw Sitters Club, All-In Snacks, Hailey and Ashley Hoogland and Kya Feral were all nominated for the Sobeys Morinville-sponsored award. Evelyn Balanko was this year’s recipient.

Business Resiliency Award



A new award this year was the Business Resiliency Award sponsored by RV City. Higher Grounds Espresso Bar, Bistro Di Madre Piccola, Morinville Sports Ltd and Skinsational were all nominated.

This year’s recipient was Higher Grounds with Rick Melvin accepting the award for the volunteer-run business.

Business Legacy Award

Sobeys Morinville sponsored the Business Legacy Award this year, which drew four nominees: RV City, Capital Vision Care, The Flower Stop, and Eco-Flex. Capital Vision Care was this year’s recipient.

Business Integrity Award

The Business Integrity Award is selected directly and presented by the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce. RV City was this year’s recipient.

ALEXANDER FIRST NATION AWARDS

For several years, Alexander First Nation has joined the Chamber Gala and presented the Nation’s Business Awards. This year saw five awards presented.

Alair Apparel was this year’s recipient of the Artisan Recognition Award.

The Spirit of Business Award was presented by Alexander Safety.

The Spirit of Community Award was presented to Unknown Chief Clothing.

ArcStein Air received the Innovation and Technology Award.

Timberwolf 2000 was this year’s recipient of the Decade of Excellence Award.

Soaring Pig Studios produced videos of this year’s winners. Morinville Online will make those available to view as soon as possible.