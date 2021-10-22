Town holding Outdoor Halloween Dance Friday, Oct. 29

submitted by the Town of Morinville

Join the Town of Morinville for an evening of free family-friendly fun at the Outdoor Family Fright Halloween Dance. Enjoy a spooktacular night complete with a photo booth, food trucks, prizes and dancing. Plus, attend a drop-in Thriller Dance routine workshop prior to the dance.

The event will take place in the rear parking lot of the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Parking is available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre or Morinville Community High School.

This event does not require tickets and is free with a donation to the Morinville Food Bank. Non-perishable and monetary donations will be collected. Children under the age of 13 are required to attend with a parent or guardian.

This event will adhere to AHS restrictions for outdoor events. Guests must maintain 2 metres of physical distancing and masks are optional when outdoors. This event is weather permitting. A weather cancellation will be posted on the Town of Morinville website and the Facebook event listing if required.

Washrooms are available for use in the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Masks will be required for guests aged two and older when using the washrooms.

Event Details:

Outdoor Fright Halloween Dance

Date: Friday, October 29, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. – Thriller Dance Routine Workshop; 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Outdoor Dance

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre Rear Parking Lot, 9502 100 Avenue

Cost: Free, with a donation to the Morinville Food Bank