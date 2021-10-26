County heading to by-election a week after election

Division 6 Councillor-elect Ronald Shaw has resigned from Sturgeon County Council.

Shaw, who was elected Oct. 18 with 305 votes to Jason Berry’s 241, submitted a letter to Sturgeon County’s Chief Administrative Officer, noting that his decision was for personal reasons and is effective immediately.

The resignation results in Sturgeon County needing to conduct a by-election for Division 6. Council will approve a date for that by-election at an upcoming meeting.

In the interim, Sturgeon County residents and businesses north of Township Road 570 should contact Deputy Mayor Neal Comeau and those south of Township Road 570 should contact Councillor Dan Derouin.