Letter: Library and Aspen House looking for Halloween cheer

We at the library and Aspen House have been missing each other lately, so we decided to get together and do something about it! The Morinville Community Library and Aspen House will be collecting photos of you, your kids, and/or your pets in your Halloween costumes to put on Aspen House’s Hope Board for its residents. We hope Morinville will want to show off its cool, creative costumes and help its community at the same time.

To help motivate you, Morinville Community Library will also be doing a small door prize draw for a Halloween kids’ book and a Halloween candy bag from the names of everyone who submitted.

To make it easy for you, we’ve come up with a whole lot of ways to submit your photos. You can:

Bring physical copies of your photos to Morinville Community Library or Aspen House

Email your photos directly to Aspen House’s Recreation Therapist, Keltie, at Keltie.Brisson@albertahealthservices.ca

Come in your costumes to the Morinville Community Library and have your photos taken to be sent to Aspen House

Upload your photos online at my-mcl.info/virtualcostumeparade to be sent to Aspen House

We look forward to seeing your photos soon!

Yours,

Keltie at Aspen House and Alliah at Morinville Community Library