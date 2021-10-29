Lions support Kids with Cancer Society

by Lucie Roy Lions Club of Morinville made a $2000 cheque presentation to Kids with Cancer Society.

Accepting the cheque from Lions Club President Tina Gougeon was Tracey Thurston, Kids with Cancer Director of Development.

Lions President Tina Gougeon said they also made a $1000 cheque to MCHS for the sponsorship of the Lions Western Canadian Challenge. The 27th Annual Lions Western Canadian Challenge Volleyball Tournament was held from October 14-16th.

Hosted by the Morinville Community High School (MCHS) and St Albert Catholic High School (SACHS) they had 24 teams from the area participating.

The Lions drafted two Bursary cheques for students in the area.

Two large projects are coming up in November.

One is the Santa Store Live Charity Auction on 20 November at Coach’s Corner Bar & Grill and they are currently canvassing for donations.

The Breakfast with Santa held in conjunction with the Town Lite Up the Night event will be different this year.

Scheduled to be held on Nov. 27 at the Rendez Vous Centre Santa Claus will be available for parents to take photos.

The plan is to have 125 Pre-Packaged Breakfasts on a first-come first-served basis. Due to Covid restrictions, no in-house seating will take place.