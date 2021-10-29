Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Colin Stumborg sent us this great photo of Morinville’s downtown, taken Wednesday night.

Mayor and Council were sworn in Tuesday night in a special ceremony at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. From left: Councillors Ray White, Rebecca Balanko, Deputy Mayor Stephen Dafoe, Mayor Simon Boersma, Councillors Scott Richardson, Maurice St Denis and Jenn Anheliger. – Lucie Roy Photo

Lions Club of Morinville made a $2000 cheque presentation to Kids with Cancer Society. – Lucie Roy Photo



Two Lions Club members, Tina Gougeon and Bev Lussier were the recipients of the Key Award. In the accompanying letter from Lions Clubs International, it mentioned joining Lions worldwide in expressing sincere congratulations to the recipients for demonstrating an active commitment to the growth and strength of the association. – Lucie Roy Photo