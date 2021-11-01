JMMF Light in the Window Campaign raises awareness of family violence

by Stephen Dafoe

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) is asking Morinville and area residents to place a candle in their window on Nov. 30 to represent a personal commitment to have “respectful and healthy relationships and a united stance that family violence is not acceptable in our neighbourhoods, schools, workplaces, and homes.”

The Light in the Window Campaign is a month-long digital campaign JMMF is undertaking as part of Family Violence Prevention Month in Alberta.

Noting that Alberta has the third-highest rate of self-reported spousal violence among Canadian provinces, the candle initiative looks to raise awareness about family violence in communities.

“Family violence is unacceptable. The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation strives to remove the stigma associated with family violence, creating awareness and providing supports to the community,” said JMMF Chair Christine Moore in a Nov. 1 media release. “Our dream is a society that nurtures healthy and respectful relationships, bringing safety and hope to vulnerable members of the community.”

JMMF provides programming to anyone needing help fleeing family violence. They do this through outreach programs and at Jessie’s House, a recently-opened shelter.

For more information on the campaign, visit them online at https://jessicamartelmemorialfoundation.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jessicamartelmemorialfoundation