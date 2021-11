The Four Winds Dance Academy Parent Fundraising Association held a bottle drive, supported by the Rotary Club of Morinville

The Dance Academy was able to raise $1,363.40. Volunteers from Rotary collected from Bottle Depot clients on a (very rainy Saturday) and collected bottles as well as topped up from their ongoing donation program with the bottle depot to add $300.00 to the total.

Pictured are Rowan Weinmeier, Avery Barabas, and Mackenzie Matson.

Alan Otway