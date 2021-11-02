Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up on Saturday

Roseridge Landfill Commission is hosting a Hazardous Waste Round-up on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

The event is in partnership with Alberta Recycling Management Authority and is your chance to clean up those old paints and other household hazardous waste items and help Roseridge keep them out of the landfill.

Unlike visiting the Landfill, no landfill pass is required for this event.

Roseridge Manager Susan Berry said the U9 Team 2 Mustangs from Sturgeon Hockey Club will be there accepting automotive batteries during the event as a fundraiser for tournament fees.

A second event is scheduled for Gibbons on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will be held at the Public Works Yard at 5127 41 Street.