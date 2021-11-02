Letter: Local tribute to the fallen

From November 1 to Nov 11.  Legion President Kelvin Kuzyk’s home [10207 95 Ave] becomes a site and a tribute to the fallen.  He places a display in his front yard, growing year after year to honour the fallen and those that serve.

This year will be his last in uniform after 34 years of service with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Each year when he returns home from service his yard has poppies scattered around the display to which he does not mind.  It is the Act of Remembrance that makes him proud.

Melissa Meads, Morinville

 

