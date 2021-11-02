Poppy tree has been set up at Town Hall

On Monday the Poppy Tree went up at the Town of Morinville office. Morinville resident Lauri Allen once again crocheted poppies to represent fallen soldiers who died from combat and non-combat-related incidents.
One of the poppies was that of Trooper Karine Blais, age 21 from Les Mechins, Quebec, killed in action in April 2009 near Kandahar, Afghanistan.
On hand to help with the placement of the poppies was Mayor Simon Boersma. Residents can obtain a crocheted poppy at Town Hall. All donations will be forwarded to our local Legion Poppy campaign.
On Monday the RCL announced this year’s National Silver Cross Mother is Mmd Josee Simard of Les Mechins, Quebec, the mother of Trooper Karine Blais.
The Remembrance Day service on Thursday, Nov. 11 will be a small Act of Remembrance to be held at the Legion Cenotaph at 10.45 a.m.
This November 8th is National Aboriginal Veterans Day in Canada.
A day of remembrance and commemoration of the contributions of the Indigenous veterans in the First and Second World War and Korean War.
Be the first to comment