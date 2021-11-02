Poppy tree has been set up at Town Hall

One of the poppies was that of Trooper Karine Blais, age 21 from Les Mechins, Quebec, killed in action in April 2009 near Kandahar, Afghanistan.

On Monday the Poppy Tree went up at the Town of Morinville office. Morinville resident Lauri Allen once again crocheted poppies to represent fallen soldiers who died from combat and non-combat-related incidents.