Jack-O-Lanterns entertain once more before going to a goat cause

photos by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce partnered with RV City and Capital Vision Care to present the Pumpkin Walk, the first of what they plan to make an annual event.

After the candles faded Halloween night on front porches and steps, the Chamber put out a call to drop the pumpkin carvings off at Public Works so they could be set up Tuesday night at Skyline Diamonds.

Hot chocolate, glow sticks, and even an ice cream truck awaited attendees, who were able to stroll the path to take one last look at local pumpkin carvers’ handiwork.

Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk told Morinville Online that a local farmer will pick up the pumpkins Wednesday to feed the sheep and goats.