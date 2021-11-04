Applefest at the Rendez-Vous Centre Saturday

The Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre’s Annual Applefest and craft sale is taking place this Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The centre, located at 9913 104 St. will have a number of craft tables set up for pre-Christmas shopping, and the kitchen serving window will be open for visitors to buy an apple pie or apple crisp to take home.

Masks are required as is proof of double vaccination.

For more information, contact the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre at 780-939-2727.

