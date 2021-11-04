Editorial: Let’s all help the Santa Store Auction this year

Christmas is coming and Terry and Tim both have their lists to make. Tim, being eight, has a list, not unlike many boys his age. It’s the list of items he is hoping Santa will give him the OK on and drop down his chimney on Christmas Eve. Terry, being 32, a single mom and working two part-time jobs, has a different kind of list. It’s a list made up of all the things she has to pay for in December to ensure that she, Tim and Tim’s baby sister Jennifer have a roof over their heads, clothes on their backs and food in their bellies.

Tim’s list has been getting a little longer. After all, he’s made a strong effort to be a good boy this year. He’s made sure his little sister was quiet while mom took a nap between jobs and before the babysitter arrived for the night. He’s helped clean up after dinner and did his homework every night. Just like his mom asked.

Terry’s list has been getting a little longer, too. Her license plate sticker is due for renewal in a few days; the gas for her car is a little higher this month, and the prescription she had to get last week has put another dent in an already depleted bank account.

Terry realizes that there is just no way she can buy Tim even one of the items on his Santa list, let alone all of them. Not if she wants to stay current on her financial obligations to her landlord and the other bills that arrive each month.

She looks up from her notepad budget containing numbers she’s calculated and recalculated a half dozen times in the hopes of finding a few dollars to buy her children something, anything. But the harsh reality is there is nothing left over and, frankly, barely enough to provide the necessities of life. Terry wonders how she’ll explain to her children, who both have been well behaved, that Santa passed them by this year.

She wonders where her Santa is. After all, she’s been a good girl this year herself. She’s worked hard at both her jobs while keeping an eye and ear open for better opportunities to provide for her children. She’s spent every free moment with the children, ensuring that they do their best in school so that they will hopefully never have to struggle to make ends meet as she has.

Terry, Tim, and Jennifer in this editorial are characters of my imagination, but the harsh reality is Morinville and the surrounding area have many stories like this, particularly in our present economy. They are families of hard-working people who are struggling to make ends meet.

We are grateful to the Midstream Support Society and Coach’s Corner for once again hosting the Santa Store Auction. This annual event generates revenues needed to make the Santa Store a reality.

But they need your help. The community needs your help.

Organizers of the 24th annual Santa Store Live Charity Auction are looking for businesses, individuals or organizations to donate new items, gift certificates, products, collectables etc. that will go up for auction on the night of the event.

Items can be dropped off at Coach’s Corner or by contacting any of the volunteers in the image below.

-SD