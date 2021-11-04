Morinville Kings holding Brenda Stewart Memorial Game Saturday

It’s been four years since Morinville resident and long-time hockey volunteer Brenda Stewart passed away unexpectedly after suffering a major heart attack.

Stewart, who was Registrar and Director of Communications for the Sturgeon Hockey Club, was known for her generous nature and kind soul, and the countless hours she spent running the concession on behalf of the Morinville Kings.

Saturday night, the Morinville Kings will host the Brenda Stewart Memorial Game at the Landrex Arena at the Morinville Leisure Centre. The Kings will face the Devon Barons once again after defeating them last weekend.

Kings’ spokesperson Mike Loney told Morinville Online there is a special deal for Sturgeon Hockey Club players who come with a parent.

“If SHC players wear their jerseys, a parent will get in for free,” Loney said, adding others can attend the game for the $10 admission price.