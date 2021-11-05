Alberta hoping to create jobs with Alberta Hydrogen Roadmap

On Friday, the Government of Alberta announced the Alberta Hydrogen Roadmap, a plan it says will create jobs and reduce emissions. The Roadmap outlines the province’s view of the opportunities for government, industry and municipalities to grow Alberta’s hydrogen sector, positioning Alberta as an international leader in clean hydrogen.

“Alberta is on the cusp of the greatest economic recovery in our province’s history,” said Morinville-St. Albert MLA and Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally in a media release Friday. “Hydrogen will be front and centre as we move to a clean, affordable energy future. We have the technology, experience and innovation needed to establish Alberta as the world-leading destination to produce clean hydrogen.”

The roadmap would see Alberta exporting zero-carbon hydrogen to customers around the world, but also increasing the use of clean hydrogen across the provincial economy in heating, industrial processes, power generation and transportation.

The plan focuses on building demand, enabling carbon capture, utilization and storage, de-risking early investments and establishing exports, pillars the province says will “ensure that we have a strong regulatory system and an excellent market for investment.”

More than 100 provincial, national and international organizations, including industry, environmental groups, the federal government, academics, municipalities and Indigenous organizations contributed to the hydrogen roadmap.