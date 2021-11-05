Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some Northern lights shots sent by Christine Vokurka
Syllea Allen sent us this shot taken near Legal.
Karen Proulx sent us this photo, taken Friday morning.
Don Boutilier sent us this photo Thursday morning.
A male downy woodpecker and other birds get a fall feast of suet in a Morinville backyard – Stephen Dafoe Photos
Allison Zinnick sent us these two great sunrise photos Wednesday.
The Chamber’s first pumpkin walk took in those leftover Halloween Jack-o-lanterns and put them on display for people to see on a walking tour at Skyline Diamonds Tuesday night. Wednesday, a farmer picked up the pumpkins for their sheep and goats to feast on. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Don Boutilier sent us this shot.
From November 1 to Nov 11. Legion President Kelvin Kuzyk’s home [10207 95 Ave] becomes a site and a tribute to the fallen. He places a display in his front yard, growing year after year to honour the fallen and those that serve.
Erin Vollick sent us this photo taken at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 27.
