Lloyd appointed Shadow Minister for Emergency Preparedness

by Stephen Dafoe

Sturgeon River-Parkland Member of Parliament Dane Lloyd has been appointed by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole to serve as the party’s Shadow Minister for Emergency Preparedness and will critique the work of Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Balir.

Emergency preparedness is a proactive process that includes planning, policy and procedure, and practical exercises with the goal of ensuring the federal government can respond quickly and effectively in an emergency.

“I look forward to working with and holding Minister Blair accountable to Canadians on this file,” Lloyd wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. “In recent years, Canada has experienced many serious natural disasters, including fires, floods and drought. Ensuring our Federal Government is prepared to prevent, mitigate and restore will be key to ensuring our continued safety and prosperity.”

Lloyd went on to say that in recent years he has seen new technologies and practices he believed could result in better outcomes and said he’d champion new solutions to prevent and mitigate natural disasters while fighting for support for communities that have experienced disasters.

“In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to listening, learning and taking action on this important file,” Lloyd said, noting he could not fill the new role without support.

The MP encouraged constituents to send him ideas and connect him with innovators.

“[M]ake me aware of communities that are at risk and those that have suffered who are not getting the attention they deserve,” he wrote. “I pledge to work with anyone who wants to make our country a better place. Thank you for this great honour and privilege.”