Morinville’s Tammy Charpentier wins big in Calgary

Above is our June 2021 profile on Morinville athlete Tammy Charpentier who won multiple awards this past weekend at Paramount Performance’s 2021 Alberta Open.

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville resident and bodybuilder Tammy Charpentier has returned from Calgary with multiple wins at Paramount Performance’s 2021 Alberta Open.

Charpentier returned to Morinville from the Nov. 7 event with first place Open Class, first place in Masters 35. first place in Masters 45, and overall in Physique.

The Alberta Open is sanctioned by the Canadian Physique Alliance and qualifies Canadian Athletes for Open National Shows.

Charpentier, who we did a video news story on last June, has had a powerful journey through the sport. Two years after her divorce she had gained a lot of weight, which started her on a path of fitness that led to her qualifying as a National Figure Competitor, Physique competitor, and Physique Nationals qualifier.

A cancer diagnosis threw a curve into competing for a while, but since conquering cancer, she has been training to return to the competition stage.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Charpentier thanked her coaches, Juan and Anita Nitti. “If it was not for these two, I wouldn’t have accomplished what I have today because I was not going to compete after going through my breast cancer,” Charpentier wrote. “Juan had faith in me that I could do it, so I did. And I’m so damn glad I did.”

Charpentier also thanked her children and her employer for standing by her through the journey.





Coaches Juan and Anita Nitti with Charpentier.

Charpentier with her children Hailey Rose and Colby.