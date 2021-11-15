Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Stephen Dafoe shots these two photos of geese coming in for a landing at Heritage Lake on Saturday.

Sparrows in an apple tree on Sunnydale Road – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Wednesday night’s moon was waxing crescent at 39% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Thursday night’s moon phase was at 50% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this great sunset shot Monday night



Don Boutilier also sent us this photo of Tuesday night’s sunset.



Another from Don Boutilier

The Apple Fest & Craft Sale took place on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Rendez Vous Centre with apple pies and apple crisps available for sale. – Lucie Roy Photo

Morinville resident and bodybuilder Tammy Charpentier has returned from Calgary with multiple wins at Paramount Performance’s 2021 Alberta Open. Charpentier returned to Morinville from the Nov. 7 event with first place Open Class, first place in Masters 35. first place in Masters 45, and overall in Physique. The Alberta Open is sanctioned by the Canadian Physique Alliance and qualifies Canadian Athletes for Open National Shows. – Submitted Photo